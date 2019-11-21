Army personnel killed in Siachen avalanche cremated: Villages bid their soldiers adieu, one last time

THE MORTAL remains of four Army personnel, who were killed after being hit by an avalanche in Siachen, were consigned to flames with full military honours at their respective native places in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday.

Sepoy Veerpal Singh (21) was from Gowara village in Malerkotla in Sangrur, Sepoy Dimpal Kumar (21) hailed from Saidon village in Hoshiarpur while Naik Maninder Singh (28) was a resident of Fatehgarh Churian town in Batala and Manish Kumar (21), a sepoy in Dogra Regiment, was from Solan in Himachal Pradesh.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh announced financial assistance of Rs 12 lakh each for the next of kin for the soldiers from the state, along with a government job for one eligible member of each family.

Amarinder expressed grief at the “heart-rending loss” and extended his sympathies to the bereaved families. He said that the “eternal sacrifice of these valiant soldiers at 19,000 ft. altitude in extremely cold conditions and against all odds had immortalised the men and their courage”.

Several turned up to pay their respects at Sepoy Dimpal Kumar’s funeral in Saidon village. According to his family, this was Dimpal’s first posting after training. He had joined the Army just two years ago, and had last visited home in August for just a day, when his unit was moving towards Leh.

Harwinder Singh, Dimpal Kumar’s cousin, said they had spoken on phone around a week ago, and had discuss Dimpal’s training.

“He had a very good nature. He was my dearest pal and no one can fill his space in my life,” said Harwinder, in tears.

Dimpal’s inconsolable father Jagga Singh, who is in the Border Security Force (BSF), his mother Parmila Rani and two younger siblings fought back tears as the body reached the village at 3.30 pm, accompanied by Army and district administration officials.

While Jagga Singh had been informed of his son’s death on Tuesday itself as he was in Delhi, his wife and other children came to know only early Wednesday.

Naik Maninder Singh (28) joined the Army in 2008 and is survived by his wife Akwinder Kaur and a 5-year-old son Ekamjot.

At his cremation at Fatehgarh Churian town in Batala, chants of ‘Maninder Singh amar rahe’ reverberated in the air as the soldier’s family members and people from his native village paid floral tributes to him. His funeral pyre was lit by his son.

“I am proud of my husband as he died for our great nation. He will be remembered as a great martyr. I want my son to serve the Indian Army as well,” Akwinder Kaur told media persons.

Several people including senior army and civil officers attended the cremation. Prominent among them were station commander of Tibri Cantonment, MLA Lakhbir Singh Lodinangal, and SDM of Batala, Balwinder Singh.

The cremation of sepoy Veerpal Singh was attended by SDM of Malerkotla, Vikramjit Singh. Born on April 9, 1998, Manish Kumar of Solan had joined the Army on December 12, 2017, his mother Meera Kumari said.

A large number of residents from Manish’s native village of Dochi in Arki tehsil and other neighbouring villages bid a tearful adieu to the soldier.

Himachal Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Rajiv Saizal paid homage to the soldier on behalf of the residents of the state. Arki Sub Divisional Magistrate Rohti Rathour too paid tribute to him on behalf of the district administration.