scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Army personnel entitled to disability pension only if disability attributable to military service: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court agreed with the submission of the Additional Solicitor General that there has to be a reasonable connection between the injuries sustained by a member of the Armed Forces resulting in disability and the military service.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
Updated: July 19, 2022 12:45:56 pm
A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and M M Sundresh was hearing an appeal filed by the Centre challenging an order of the Armed Forces Tribunal which granted disability pension to army personnel. (Express/Representative image)

The Supreme Court has said army personnel will be entitled to disability pension only if the disability is attributable to military service or was aggravated by such service and if such condition is more than 20 per cent.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and M M Sundresh was hearing an appeal filed by the Centre challenging an order of the Armed Forces Tribunal which granted disability pension to army personnel.

The top court agreed with the submission of Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj that there has to be a reasonable connection between the injuries sustained by a member of the Armed Forces resulting in disability and the military service.

Also Read |Supreme Court transfers pleas challenging Agnipath scheme to Delhi HC

“Unless the disability is attributable to or aggravated by military service and is more than 20 per cent, the entitlement to disability pension does not arise,” the bench said while dismissing the claim of army personnel who had sustained injuries two days after he reached the leave station.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Covid-19 update: Why precaution dose coverage is low in DelhiPremium
Covid-19 update: Why precaution dose coverage is low in Delhi
Antrix Deal: As it prosecuted Devas, ex-ISRO officials, Govt sought ‘sett...Premium
Antrix Deal: As it prosecuted Devas, ex-ISRO officials, Govt sought ‘sett...
Covid effect? States see big jump in students skipping Class 10, 12 Board...Premium
Covid effect? States see big jump in students skipping Class 10, 12 Board...
Indian envoy: Will like to bring more investment to help Lanka build capa...Premium
Indian envoy: Will like to bring more investment to help Lanka build capa...

In the present case, two days after the personnel reached the leave station, he met with an accident on a public road, the apex court said.

“There is absolutely no nexus between the military service and injuries sustained by the respondent. There is not even a causal connection. The tribunal has completely overlooked this aspect which goes to the root of the matter.

Hence, the respondent was not entitled to the disability pension,” the bench said.

The personnel in this case was enrolled in the Army on June 4, 1965, and after rendering colour service for 10 years and 88 days, he was transferred to reserved establishment on August 30, 1975.

During his reserve period, he voluntarily got himself enrolled in Defence Security Corps on January 7, 1976, and was granted annual leave on November 6, 1999.

Also Read |Agnipath scheme: Delhi HC to hear pleas challenging cancellation of pending defence recruitment processes tomorrow

While on leave, he suffered an accident while crossing the road and was hit by a scooter.

The medical board assessed the percentage of the disability of the respondent at 80 per cent and placed him in the low medical category.

On that ground, he was invalidated out of service from September 28, 2000. Later, he made an application to the Armed Forces Tribunal praying for grant of disability pension.

The tribunal held that if an individual sustains an injury during the period of any kind of authorised leave and his act was not inconsistent with military service, his disability is deemed to be attributable to the military service.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Lessons on navigating the evolving geopolitics in the Middle East
C. Raja Mohan writes

Lessons on navigating the evolving geopolitics in the Middle East

Premium
As it prosecuted Devas, ex-ISRO officials, Govt sought ‘settlement’
Antrix Deal

As it prosecuted Devas, ex-ISRO officials, Govt sought ‘settlement’

Premium
Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm
Monsoon Session

Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm

Elections over, Droupadi Murmu is a step closer to Rashtrapati Bhavan
Presidential polls

Elections over, Droupadi Murmu is a step closer to Rashtrapati Bhavan

Sarfaraz Khan: ‘Luck will decide when I make it to India team’
Express Townhall

Sarfaraz Khan: ‘Luck will decide when I make it to India team’

Will like to bring more investment to help Lanka build capacity: Indian envoy

Will like to bring more investment to help Lanka build capacity: Indian envoy

Premium
'If I had about 20 minutes with him...': Gavaskar offers Kohli help

'If I had about 20 minutes with him...': Gavaskar offers Kohli help

'Go home and chill': 5-year-old asks Amitabh Bachchan why he's working at 80

'Go home and chill': 5-year-old asks Amitabh Bachchan why he's working at 80

Asus ROG Strix XG16AHP-W review: A luxury portable monitor

Asus ROG Strix XG16AHP-W review: A luxury portable monitor

'Strength training helped Shah Rukh look better, bigger': SRK's trainer
SRK 'Pathaan' transformation

'Strength training helped Shah Rukh look better, bigger': SRK's trainer

Cinderella's father: Unpaid leave, facing inquiry, all to support daughter's boxing career

Cinderella's father: Unpaid leave, facing inquiry, all to support daughter's boxing career

Scientists find an exotic black hole deemed a 'needle in a haystack'

Scientists find an exotic black hole deemed a 'needle in a haystack'

Latest News 

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 19: Latest News
Advertisement