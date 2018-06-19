Army operation enters Day 10: 2 more militants killed in Bandipore

On June 9, the Army launched an operation in the Raynar, Panar forest of Bandipore after it suspected militant movement there. (File Photo) On June 9, the Army launched an operation in the Raynar, Panar forest of Bandipore after it suspected militant movement there. (File Photo)

With the killing of two more militants on Monday, the Army operation in the forests of Bandipore entered day 10. The operation is still in progress. The Army has engaged paratroopers and special forces in the operation as it expects the presence of more militants in the woods.

On Monday morning, the Army established contact with militants in the Panar forests of Bandipore, triggering a gunfight. Two militants were killed, taking the number of militants killed in the operation to four.

“Two more terrorists have been killed today,” Defence spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia said. “The operation is in progress.”

On June 9, the Army launched an operation in the Raynar, Panar forest of Bandipore after it suspected militant movement there. In the first four days, the Army established contact with militants at least four times. On June 14, the Army again established contact with the militants, triggering a gunfight that lasted several hours. Two militants and a soldier were killed in the incident.

