Army officer, woman killed as Pak violates ceasefire along LoC in Uri

An Army officer and a woman were killed on Wednesday in an unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops along the LoC in Uri sector of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

According to PTI, Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing in Hajipeer area of Uri around 11.30 am on Wednesday.

According to sources, some of the shells fired by Pakistan landed in civilian areas, resulting in injuries to two civilians.

The Indian army personnel responded to the ceasefire violation in adequate measure.

Apart from this, Pakistan also violated the ceasefire in nearby Rampur sector, resulting in the death of a JCO, the sources said.

-With PTI inputs

