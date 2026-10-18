Army officer’s wife booked on suspicion of sharing sensitive info with foreign nations

The Jammu and Kashmir Police are questioning a serving Army officer’s wife on suspicion of collecting sensitive and confidential information, having a bearing on national security, and passing it on to foreign nations.

Police and army officials, who wished to not be named, confirmed the incident, saying that an FIR has been registered in the matter at the Gandhinagar police station in Jammu under provisions of the Official Secrets Act’s Section 3 (spying and actions prejudicial to the safety or interests of the State), and Section 4 (communications with foreign agents), besides Bharatiya Nayaya Sanhita’s Section 152 (act that endangers the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India) and Section 61(2) (criminal conspiracy).