Army officer’s wife booked on suspicion of sharing sensitive info with foreign nations

The Jammu and Kashmir Police are questioning a serving Army officer’s wife on suspicion of collecting sensitive and confidential information, having a bearing on national security, and passing it on to foreign nations.
Police and army officials, who wished to not be named, confirmed the incident, saying that an FIR has been registered in the matter at the Gandhinagar police station in Jammu under provisions of the Official Secrets Act’s Section 3 (spying and actions prejudicial to the safety or interests of the State), and Section 4 (communications with foreign agents), besides Bharatiya Nayaya Sanhita’s Section 152 (act that endangers the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India) and Section 61(2) (criminal conspiracy).
Even as more details were awaited, sources said that the operation followed information received by the Special Operations Group of the J&K Police.
An army officer told The Indian Express that the woman’s husband is a middle-rung officer. He was not deployed in Jammu province, he added.
Meanwhile, a senior police officer clarified that the woman has not been arrested yet, but her questioning was in progress in Jammu. “We will be questioning people on the basis of information received by police,’’ he added.
There has been no official statement from police or the army in the matter so far.
The Indian Army’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), when contacted, declined having any knowledge about it.