Army officer dies after falling into gorge during anti-militancy operation in J&K’s Rajouri

A senior Army officer, however, said the searches would continue until the militants are tracked down and killed. (File Photo)

An Army officer died after falling into a gorge during a massive search operation for militants in the dense forests of Rajouri district Saturday afternoon.

Officials said the deceased, a lieutenant in the Assam Rifles, was part of the search teams. He was evacuated to a hospital but died, they said.

The searches are part of Operation Sheruwali, a fortnight-long exercise in the Ghambir Mughan and Dorimal forests of Manjakote after intelligence inputs indicated the presence of militants. The operation involves the Army, J&K Police and the CRPF, assisted by sniffer dogs, drones and helicopters.

The exercise began on May 22, with troops having a brief exchange of fire with militants the next day. There has been no further contact since.