Army move in ‘phased battle array’ formation for the first time: What it means

This was the very first time the public witnessed military assets in the sequence that they appear during actual combat.

The Indian Army showcased its capabilities in a phased Battle Array Format, including the aerial component, at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on January 26, 2026. The Recce element comprised the 61 Cavalry in active combat uniform, showcasing assets in tactical order, mirroring real combat zones.

‘Phased Battle Array’ formation

The tactical display recreated a battle inspired by Operation Sindoor, showcasing India’s military might through three phases.

The Indian Army was represented by a mounted column of the 61 Cavalry and a battle array formation.

There was a display of seven marching contingents, HMRV (High Mobility Recce Vehicle – BFSR & ATGM) and ALH Dhruv Helicopter, T-90, Main Battle Tank Arjun, BMP-II and NAMIS-II Nag Missile System, IOC (Integrated Operational Centre), UGVs, ATV (All Terrain Vehicle), LSV (Light Strike Vehicle) with Trailer (Robotic Mules and UGV), Shaktiban, ATAGS and Dhanush, URLS and Brahmos, Akash and medium range surface-to-air missile Barak 8, Drone Shakti and Glacier ATV.

An animal contingent comprising Zanskar ponies, Bactrian camels, and dogs with handlers contingent, Scouts contingent, Rajput contingent, Assam contingent, JAK LI contingent, Artillery contingent, Bhairav contingent in ‘Uncha Kadam taal’, and Ladakh Scouts marched past the saluting dais.

High mobility reconnaissance vehicles were on display, including Special Forces, reconnaissance troops of armoured and mechanised regiments and infantry. These vehicles are equipped with surveillance drones and battlefield surveillance radars.

The battlefield scenario included the display of aerial assets such as helicopters and aircraft. This was followed by the armoured columns depicting T-90, MBT Arjun, mechanised columns of BMP II and NAMIS II Nag missile system.

