Day after Army said militant killed in Ganderbal, man’s family seeks probe, Mehbooba raises questions

A day after the Army said it had killed a militant in the forest area of central Kashmir, a family from Ganderbal claimed the deceased has no links with militancy. Demanded an investigation into the killing, the family said they will register a complaint with the police. The police, however, said they will verify the deceased’s records and pointed out that the deceased’s brother is in Pakistan, and a weapon had been recovered during the Army operation. The Army said the “family can claim anything” and “the truth will come out”.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

PDP chief and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti also reacted to the incident, saying, “You might have heard that there was an encounter in Arhama (Ganderbal) in which a young man was killed. There are allegations of a fake encounter. The Army first said that he was a foreign militant and then said, no, he is a local and was associated with militancy. He was an orphan and was running an NGO.”