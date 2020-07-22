scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 22, 2020
COVID19

Army man’s father killed, pregnant wife thrashed over land dispute in UP’s Amethi

The victim was killed with a sharp edged weapon and his pregnant daughter-in-law beaten by Ashok Shukla and his accomplices on Tuesday evening, they said.

By: PTI | Amethi | Updated: July 22, 2020 12:05:44 pm
Coronavirus, Tamil Nadu, COVID-19, Tamil Nadu government, Edappadi Palanisamy, Corona in Tamil Nadu, Corona cases in Tamil Nadu, Chennai news, Tamil Nadu news, Indian Express News The victim’s son Surya Prakash is in the Army and posted in Jammu and Kashmir.(Representational)

An army man’s father was hacked to death and his pregnant wife physically assaulted in Sangrampur area here over a land dispute, police said on Wednesday.

Rajendra Mishra (55) was killed with a sharp edged weapon and his pregnant daughter-in-law beaten by Ashok Shukla and his accomplices on Tuesday evening, they said.

Also Read| North Dinajpur clash: Father & brothers of girl, whose death sparked clashes, held for boy’s murder

The victim’s son Surya Prakash is in the Army and posted in Jammu and Kashmir.

The incident took place in Thengaha Shukulpur village, police said.

Superintendent of police, Khyati Garg said that the body of the victim has been sent for postmortem and a manhunt has been launched to nab Shukla and others involved in the incident.

 

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 22: Latest News

Advertisement