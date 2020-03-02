Army Major dies trying to save pet dog from fire in Kashmir

The police officer said the Army officer hailed from Jhansi in Madhya Pradesh and had packed his bags to leave for Srinagar after he got a new posting. The police officer said the Army officer hailed from Jhansi in Madhya Pradesh and had packed his bags to leave for Srinagar after he got a new posting.

An Army officer died on Sunday while trying to save his pet dog after a fire broke out in his residence at Gulmarg in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Major Ankit Budhraja (33) of Signal corps, who was attached with SSTC Gulmarg, died of severe burns and suffocation. Budhraja stayed in the cottage with his wife and two dogs.

After the fire broke out, he rescued his wife and one of his dogs and had gone back in for the second dog.

“Around 2.45 am, we received a call that there is a fire. The officer had gone inside to rescue his dog. He couldn’t survive and died of severe burns and suffocation. The dog too died.

“The officer and the dog were found in the same room,” he said.

The police officer said the Army officer hailed from Jhansi in Madhya Pradesh and had packed his bags to leave for Srinagar after he got a new posting.

Another senior police officer told The Indian Express that they are investigating the cause of the fire and a forensic team was called in to collect the samples.

