J&K: Lance Naik killed in Pakistani shelling in Poonch district

An Army soldier was killed after Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked small arms firing and “intense” shelling with mortars along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district late on Wednesday.

The deceased soldier was identified as Lance Naik Karnail Singh. The Indian Army retaliated befittingly, Defence PRO Lt Colonel Devender Anand said.

Earlier in the evening, Pakistani troops had initiated the ceasefire violation in Mankote sector Poonch.

Meanwhile, General Officer Commanding of the White Knight Corps and all ranks paid their tributes to the deceased soldier and offered condolences to his family.

