Army foils infiltration bid by Pak BAT, bodies of four SSG commandos located on Indian side

The Indian Army on Saturday said that an infiltration bid by the Border Action Team (BAT) of Pakistan Army was foiled in Keran Sector on the intervening night of July 31-August 1, and a heavy casualty was inflicted on the Pakistani side. The Army in a statement said four bodies of possibly Pakistani SSG Commandos or some of the terrorists have been located on the Indian side of the Line of Control (LoC).

Attempts made by the security forces to recover the bodies of the killed Pakistani soldiers are being continuously thwarted by Pakistani troops deployed in the area, an operation is underway. “In last 36 hours, Pakistan has desperately attempted to revive terrorism and push terrorists from JeM and other tanzeems. A number of attempts by Pakistan to disturb the peace and target Amarnath yatra have been made. A cache of sniper rifle, IED and mines with POF markings have been recovered,” a defence spokesperson said.

The development comes just a day after the government suspended the Amarnath yatra citing intelligence report of an imminent militant attack. The government in an advisory had asked tourists and yatris from outside the state to leave as soon as possible. In a joint press conference, general Officer Commanding in Chief, Chinar Corps, Lt Gen KJS Dhillon on Friday said that Pakistan and its Army are involved in terrorism in Kashmir and were trying to disrupt peace in the Valley.

The defence spokesperson maintained that the security forces will continue to respond to all nefarious activities along the LoC and it vindicates the buildup in the valley.

Heavy shelling by Pakistani troops in Balakote area

Meanwhile, Pakistani troops resorted to mortar shelling and small arms fire along the LoC in Balakote area of Poonch district. The unprovoked ceasefire violation initiated from across the LoC around 8.15 am, sources said. The shelling was intense with mortar shells falling close to residential areas. The Indian Army has been retaliating befittingly and effectively, sources said. The army had on July 30 claimed to have inflicted heavy damage to Pakistani posts and Pakistani soldiers in retaliatory fire across the border.

Four militants killed in Baramulla, Shopian encounter

Four militants, including a commander of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), were killed in two separate encounters with security forces in Baramulla and Shopian districts of Jammu and Kashmir. While two militants were killed in Sopore township of Baramulla district of north Kashmir, two others were killed in Shopian district of south Kashmir in an operation which began on Friday, a police official said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Warpora area of Sopore on Saturday and two JeM militants were killed in an encounter.