Sunday, August 30, 2020
Army JCO killed in Pak firing along LoC in J&K’s Rajouri

By: Express News Service | Jammu | Published: August 30, 2020 12:49:01 pm
ceasefire violation, pakistan ceasefire violation, ceasefire violation along loc, jammu and kashmir, jammu kashmir ceasefire violation, army soldier killed in ceasefire violation, ministry of external affairs, indian express news Indian Army Soldiers stand guard near the Line of Control (LoC). (file photo)

A Junior Commissioned Army Office (JCO) was killed on Sunday in unprovoked small arms fire by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control in Rajouri district’s Nowshera sector.

The Pakistani troops targeted forward posts in Kalsiyan, Khanger,Bhawani areas of Nowshera this morning, injuring the JCO. He was immediately evacuated to hospital, but succumbed to his injuries.

The Indian Army retaliated, sources said, adding that there has been spurt in incidents of ceasefire violations by Pakistan during the last one year.

