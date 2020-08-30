Army JCO killed in Pak firing along LoC in J&K’s Rajouri

Indian Army Soldiers stand guard near the Line of Control (LoC). (file photo)

A Junior Commissioned Army Office (JCO) was killed on Sunday in unprovoked small arms fire by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control in Rajouri district’s Nowshera sector.

The Pakistani troops targeted forward posts in Kalsiyan, Khanger,Bhawani areas of Nowshera this morning, injuring the JCO. He was immediately evacuated to hospital, but succumbed to his injuries.

The Indian Army retaliated, sources said, adding that there has been spurt in incidents of ceasefire violations by Pakistan during the last one year.

