Army jawan’s body found hanging inside sentry post in Srinagar

Kumar hailed from Haryana's Bhiwani, the officials said, adding that the reason behind his taking the extreme step was not immediately known.

An Army jawan was found dead here on Thursday in a suspected case of suicide, officials said.

Rifleman Anup Kumar (28), who was posted on sentry duty at the Badamibagh cantonment in Jammu and Kashmir, was found hanging from the ceiling of the sentry post at the main gate at Batwara here with a light machine gun’s loop.

On Wednesday, a 24-year-old Army jawan shot himself dead in Rajouri district and an Army officer of the rank of a lieutenant colonel committed suicide at an Army depot in the Khonmoh area here.