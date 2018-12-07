Army Jawan under scanner for alleged involvement in Bulandshahr violence

In a twist to Bulandshahr mob violence case, an Army Jawan has emerged as a key suspect in the killing of inspector Subodh Singh. A UP police team was sent to Jammu to arrest the Army Jawan. Taking the total number of arrest to nine, five more people were nabbed in the case, reported news agency PTI.

According to police, Jeetu alias Fauji of Mahav village is the accused in the case. The Jawan is untraceable since the incident. Jeetu’s actual name is Jeetendra Malik and he is the 11th suspect named in the first information report (FIR) lodged at Siyana police station on December 4.

“We hope that he will be arrested soon,” Inspector General (Crime) S K Bhagat said, adding the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to probe the case would be able to ascertain his actual role.

His family members have told the police that he had come to his village on leave but had returned to his posting in Jammu.

Jeetu’s elder brother, who is also in Army, claimed that he was “present at the site of violence” but left soon after the incident on Monday afternoon.

His Mother, meanwhile, claimed that Jeetu is in Kargil. “Jeetu is in Kargil and if any evidence like a picture or a video emerges showing he killed the policeman then I will kill him myself. I’m not so heartless, I’m equally pained by the death of the policeman and the other boy from Chingrawathi and also for what the entire village and its people are going through,” she told reporters, according to PTI.

On the basis of video footage and eyewitnesses, the five other arrested were identified as Chandra, Rohit, Sonu, Nitin and Jitendra but their names were not mentioned in the FIR lodged for the murder of the Syana SHO, Bhagat said.

According to the FIR, the suspects were booked on the charges of mischief by fire or explosive substance, murder, attempt to murder, sedition, rioting, voluntary assault on the public servant to obstruct them from performing their duty and endangering life or personal safety of others.

They have also been booked for destroying public property, among others. Sedition is one of the 17 charges in the FIR in which 27 people have been named besides 50-60 unidentified people. They were allegedly involved in the violence that led to the killing of Inspector Subodh Singh and Sumit Kumar, 20. The violence was triggered after cattle carcasses were found in nearby fields.

(With Inputs from PTI)