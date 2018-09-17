Follow Us:
Monday, September 17, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy
Army jawan shoots dead two colleagues, kills self in Dharamshala

It is reported that police authorities have reached the spot and are conducting the investigation at the crime scene. 

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 17, 2018 1:51:32 pm
The jawan belonged to belonging to 18 Sikh Regiment.
An Army jawan belonging to 18 Sikh Regiment allegedly shot dead two of his colleagues before killing himself at Dharamshala Military Station in Himachal Pradesh Monday morning, reported ANI.  It is reported that police authorities have reached the spot and are conducting the investigation at the crime scene.

“I am checking the details and will be able to tell after some time,” Defence spokesperson Colonel Davinder Anand was quoted as saying by PTI.

(More details awaited)

