Army jawan shoots dead two colleagues, kills self in Dharamshala

An Army jawan belonging to 18 Sikh Regiment allegedly shot dead two of his colleagues before killing himself at Dharamshala Military Station in Himachal Pradesh Monday morning, reported ANI. It is reported that police authorities have reached the spot and are conducting the investigation at the crime scene.

“I am checking the details and will be able to tell after some time,” Defence spokesperson Colonel Davinder Anand was quoted as saying by PTI.

(More details awaited)

