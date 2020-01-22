Army jawan, policeman killed in encounter in Pulwama

Security forces head to the encounter site in Khrew area of Pulwama district on Tuesday. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi) Security forces head to the encounter site in Khrew area of Pulwama district on Tuesday. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

A soldier and a policeman were killed in an encounter between militants and security forces in the Khrew area of Pulwama district on Tuesday.

A cordon-and-search operation was going on in the area till the time of going to press. “The encounter started in the afternoon,” a police official said.

Official sources said in the initial exchange of fire, two security personnel sustained bullet wounds. “Both of them succumbed to injuries,” he said.

While the policeman was from the special operations group (SOG) of the Jammu & Kashmir Police, the jawan was identified as Sepoy Rahul Rainswal of the Army’s 50 Rashtriya Rifles.

This is the first time this year that security forces have suffered casualties during a counter-insurgency operation in the Valley.

Tuesday’s encounter comes a day after the J&K Police killed three Hizbul militants in an encounter in Shopian’s Wachi area. It was the third major counter-insurgency operation this year.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App