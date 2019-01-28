Army jawan injured in sporadic shooting stones on Jammu-Srinagar NH

An Army personnel was injured on Monday as trucks and tankers carrying essential supplies moved slowly towards Kashmir Valley amid sporadic incidents of shooting stones at various places along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

Identifying the injured soldier as Sepoy Deepak of Territorial Army, sources said that he was airlifted to Army’s Command Hospital at Udhampur. He was part of a Road Opening Party when a gypsy in which he was travelling got hit by a shooting stone at Anokhi Fall, they added.

There were also reports of boulders coming down at Marog and some other places between Ramban and Ramsu during the day. The vehicles, stranded along the highway for past seven days, were allowed to proceed towards Valley after the road was cleared of landslides by Sunday evening. However, by evening, the vehicular traffic coming from Batote side was stopped at Chanderkote, while those having crossed Ramban town were allowed to proceed ahead slowly from places vulnerable to shooting stones, sources said.

Following landslides due to incessant rains and snowfall, the vehicular traffic had been suspended along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway for the past seven days. Nearly 2,000 vehicles including trucks carrying essential supplies were stranded along the road causing unrest among the passengers, drivers and cleaners.