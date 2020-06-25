Army jawan from Maha dies trying to save colleagues along LAC

Indian paramilitary soldiers keep guard as Indian army convoy moves on the Srinagar- Ladakh highway at Gagangeer, north-east of Srinagar, on Thursday. (AP) Indian paramilitary soldiers keep guard as Indian army convoy moves on the Srinagar- Ladakh highway at Gagangeer, north-east of Srinagar, on Thursday. (AP)

A jawan of the Indian Army from Nashik district of Maharashtra has died while trying to save his colleagues who had fallen into a river along the India-China border in the Galwan valley, Minister of State for Home Satej Patil said on Thursday.

The jawan, Sachin More, was a native of Malegaon in Nashik district, around 200km from here, he said. Sachin More, who hailed from Malegaon tehsil, was posted on the India-China border. He died while trying to save his two colleagues who had fallen into a river. They were posted in the Galwan valley, Patil said.

Further details were awaited. The Galwan valley was the scene of a fierce clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers on June 15.

NCP leaders, including Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, on Thursday paid tributes to the More.

“Maharashtra’s good son Sachin Vikram More was martyred as he served the motherland and tried to save the lives of two colleagues who had fallen into the river bed when work on a bridge over it was on in Galwan Valley. Heartfelt

tributes to him. Salute to his valour,” Pawar tweeted.

Home Minister Anil Deshmukh condoled More’s death and said he stood by the bereaved family in this moment of grief.

Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope and NCP MP Supriya Sule also paid homage to the jawan on Twitter. “Jawan Sachin More from Malegoan lost his life at Galwan Valley while protecting our border. My heartfelt condolences. May he rest in peace,” Sule said on the micro-

blogging site.

