Army jawan from Andhra Pradesh reported missing

An army jawan has been reported missing for over a month now and neither his family nor the defence and police personnel are aware of his whereabouts, police said on Thursday.

On May 8, Gavara Srinivasa Rao left here for Jalandhar in Punjab to join duty after a transfer from Roorkee in Uttarakhand, they said.

He deboarded the train in Panipat, Haryana and called up his wife G Yagna Priya informing he had lost his wallet and mobile phone, the police said.

Rao had used someone’s mobile phone to get in touch with her and had said he would contact her after reporting for duty, they said.

Suspecting something amiss, Priya called up the army office in Jalandhar and was told that her husband had not joined duty, they added.

So, Priya visited Jalandhar and Delhi to trace Rao but in vain, they added.

On May 15, she lodged a complaint with the Visakhapatnam city police.

Meanwhile, the army officials informed their head office and alerted the government railway police and the local police in Panipat area about the missing jawan.

