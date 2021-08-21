Army jawan dead, several in hospital after suffering heat stroke while training near Pathankot

One Army jawan died and four are in critical condition after more than 30 soldiers collapsed due to heat and exhaustion at an endurance run in Mamun military station near Pathankot.

According to Army sources, 9 Corps Recce Troop Competition was organised this morning in hot and humid conditions as a result of which 34 soldiers collapsed and were brought to Pathankot Military Hospital.

Army statement on 9 Corps Recce Troop Competition:

It is learnt that the endurance competition was already going on for 72 hrs and a 10-km endurance run with full load and weapon was undertaken around 9 am when the weather was very hot and humid.

When contacted, a senior Army officer said, “In an organised, supervised and monitored training activity near Pathankot, due to severe weather conditions, there has been one fatal casualty and a few individuals admitted in Military Hospital Pathankot. The affected persons are being provided with requisite medical care”.