Army jawan arrested for ‘molesting’ 11-year-old

A 30-year-old Army jawan was arrested for allegedly molesting an 11-year-old girl in a moving train. The accused, M Gangaiya, was sent to custody by the Agra Railway Police and a zero FIR was filed in Agra Cantt Police Station.

“A tweet was sent by the father of the victim while aboard Navyug Express. When the train stopped at Agra, the GRP and military personnel apprehended the jawan. An FIR has been filed under Sections of 354A (explicit sexual overtures) and Sections 7/8 of the Protection of Children From Sexual Offences Act, 2012. The case will be handed over to the Delhi Police since the incident occurred there,” said Vijay Singh, Station House Officer (Agra Cantt).

According to the complainant, the family was seated in A1 coach and was returning from Vaishno Devi. They had three different seats in the coach. They requested the jawan to exchange his seat to which he agreed, the girl’s father claimed. As the train halted at a stop in New Delhi, the father got down to purchase food while the mother took the girl’s younger sibling to the washroom.

The complainant alleged that the jawan touched the girl inappropriately in the absence of the parents. The young girl later told the parents after which the father sought assistance of the Railway Police on social media. The ticket-manager also helped the parents confront the jawan.

The girl’s statement was recorded by the General Railway Police in the presence of the parents.