Army jawan among 4 killed while saving youth who fell into well

The well where four persons were killed at Baknaur village in Ambala district on Sunday. The well where four persons were killed at Baknaur village in Ambala district on Sunday.

In a freak incident that happened in Ambala’s Baknaur village, around 25 km from Ambala city, four men of a family, including an Army jawan, died when they entered a 20-foot-deep well to save another man, Sanju, who had accidentally fallen into the well. Sanju, according to the police, was in an inebriated condition when he fell into the well.

Talking to Chandigarh Newsline over the phone, DSP (Headquarters) Sultan Singh said, “This well has been non-functional for the past many years. A large amount of sewage water and garbage had accumulated in it emanating toxic gases, which these men presumably inhaled and died. We have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of CrPC. The post-mortem examination of the bodies shall be conducted tomorrow to ascertain the exact cause of death.”

Those who died were identified as Manjeet Singh (32), an Army jawan, his younger brother Surinder Singh and nephews Jaimal Singh and Kamal.

DSP Singh said, “This group of men saw Sanju fall in the well. Manjeet Singh was the first to enter the well. When he could not come back, his brother Surinder Singh too went in. When he too did not come out, their nephews Jaimal Singh and Kamal and a friend Ravi too went down the well one after another. They all fell unconscious. By that time, a number of villagers had gathered there who raised the alarm and informed the police. A police team arrived on the scene and took charge. They first threw limestone inside the well to mitigate the effect of toxic gases, wore masks and entered the well. All the men who were lying unconscious inside the well were brought out and rushed to Ambala civil hospital. Only Sanju and Ravi survived”.

Police officers told Newsline that the entire operation went on for over three hours.

Sanju works as a labourer. Manjeet Singh’s wife had given birth to a child two months ago and he recently came back from his place of posting to visit his family at the village.

