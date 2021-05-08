Army inducts first batch of women in military police

A low-key attestation parade for the soldiers took place at the Dronacharya Parade Ground in Bengaluru. (Photo: Twitter@Indian Army)

The Indian Army inducted its first batch of 83 women soldiers as part of its military police on Saturday. A low-key attestation parade for the soldiers took place at the Dronacharya Parade Ground in Bengaluru.

The soldiers went through an “intense 61 weeks of training on aspects related to Basic Military training, Provost training to include all forms of policing duties and management of prisoners of war, ceremonial duties and skill development to include driving and maintenance of all vehicles and signal communications”.

The Corps of Military Police Centre & School (CMP C &S) at #Bengaluru held the attestation parade of the first batch of 83 #Women soldiers at the #Dronacharya Parade Ground. We welcome these valiant Soldiers to the #IndianArmy.#IndianArmy#StrongAndCapable pic.twitter.com/jEZbhhR072 — ADG PI – INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) May 8, 2021

The government had approved the induction of women in military police in January 2019, and plans to have 1700 women soldiers by 2036, in batches of 100 recruits per year.