Saturday, May 08, 2021
Army inducts first batch of women in military police

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: May 8, 2021 7:25:48 pm
A low-key attestation parade for the soldiers took place at the Dronacharya Parade Ground in Bengaluru. (Photo: Twitter@Indian Army)

The Indian Army inducted its first batch of 83 women soldiers as part of its military police on Saturday. A low-key attestation parade for the soldiers took place at the Dronacharya Parade Ground in Bengaluru.

The soldiers went through an “intense 61 weeks of training on aspects related to Basic Military training, Provost training to include all forms of policing duties and management of prisoners of war, ceremonial duties and skill development to include driving and maintenance of all vehicles and signal communications”.

The government had approved the induction of women in military police in January 2019, and plans to have 1700 women soldiers by 2036, in batches of 100 recruits per year.

