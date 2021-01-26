Army helicopter crashes in J&K, pilots injured

The chopper fell with a huge bang causing panic in the area.

An Indian Army’s Dhruv helicopter crash landed inside the Basohli Brigade headquarters near Lakhanpur in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district on Monday evening, injuring both the pilots.

While there had been no official word from Army, sources confirmed that the helicopter had “force landed’’. Kathua SSP Shailender Mishra confirmed the incident saying that the details were awaited.

The crash occurred around 7:10 pm, soon after its takeoff from the Brigade headquarters, sources said. While gaining height, it suddenly came down injuring its both the pilots.

The injured pilots have been evacuated to the nearby Military Base Hospital nearby, sources said.

According to local shopkeepers in the area, the helicopter’s router got entangled in the power lines moving over the area. The chopper fell with a huge bang causing panic in the area.

Senior civil and police officers from Kathua district rushed to the spot, but no one was allowed to enter the army area.