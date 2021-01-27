Army helicopter crash: Lt Col dies of injuries, cremation today

Two pilots were seriously injured when the helicopter crashlanded at Basohli Brigade headquarters near Lakhanpur on Monday evening.

THE MORTAL remains of Lt Colonel Rishab Sharma, who died in an Army helicopter crash Monday night, were flown to Delhi by a service aircraft on Tuesday. The cremation will taken place in his hometown Faridabad, an Army PRO said.

Two pilots were seriously injured when the helicopter crashlanded at Basohli Brigade headquarters near Lakhanpur on Monday evening. While Lt Colonel Sharma died of his injuries, the condition of the co-pilot, Captain Anjani Kumar Singh, continues to be critical, the PRO said.

Lt Colonel Sharma’s wife, five-year-old son and parents, who were incidentally in Pathankot on a visit, were also flown back to Delhi in the service aircraft.

Offering condolences to the family, an Army tweet said that Western Army Commander Lt General R P Singh and all ranks “salute the supreme sacrifice” of Lt Colonel Sharma.