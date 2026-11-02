Forged orders, big payouts: Army havildar faces court-martial

An Indian Army havildar is facing a summary court-martial in West Bengal’s Binnaguri over allegations that he forged official service records to secure allowances worth Rs 5.58 crore for soldiers, allegedly collecting Rs 1.73 crore in commissions in return.
The havildar was posted with 20 Mountain Artillery Brigade Camp when an audit objection by the principal controller of defence accounts (PCDA) regarding the publication of delayed Part II orders in 2022 set off an investigation. The fraud is learnt to have taken place between December 2019 and September 2022.
An internal investigation by 20 Mountain Artillery Brigade Camp revealed that the havildar published 75 incorrect orders pertaining to temporary duty, 43 orders pertaining to children’s education allowance, 51 pertaining to hostel subsidy allowance and 49 pertaining to house rent allowance.
Hostel subsidy allowance is provided to defence personnel to help offset the costs of boarding and lodging for their children studying in residential schools.
Army sources said that after the PCDA alerted the authorities to an abnormally high balance in a jawan’s account along with the late publishing of a Part II order, the jawan was served with a showcause notice. He claimed the hostel allowance for his children for the duration of April 2, 2019, to March 31, 2022, at an inflated rate. His children were actually studying in LKG, Class 1, and Class 2. The jawan confessed to his incorrect claim and alleged that the havildar did it in return for a commission. The Army then ordered a detailed court of inquiry.
Commissions and forgery
The Army has begun court-martial proceedings against the havildar clerk after charging him with nearly a dozen offences, including taking commissions for falsely publishing Part II orders for allowances, forging the signatures of the camp commandant, unauthorised use of the commandant’s human resource management system token, and use of a forged stamp of school authorities.
The havildar moved the Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT) challenging the summary court- martial proceedings sought to be initiated against him on the grounds that the offence for which he is being tried is barred by limitation as prescribed under Section 122 of the Army Act 1950.
The AFT disposed of the application in June 2026, saying the havildar might raise the issue at an appropriate stage in accordance with the procedure prescribed under the Army Rules 1954 once the court-martial begins.