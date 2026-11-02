Forged orders, big payouts: Army havildar faces court-martial

An Indian Army havildar is facing a summary court-martial in West Bengal’s Binnaguri over allegations that he forged official service records to secure allowances worth Rs 5.58 crore for soldiers, allegedly collecting Rs 1.73 crore in commissions in return.

The havildar was posted with 20 Mountain Artillery Brigade Camp when an audit objection by the principal controller of defence accounts (PCDA) regarding the publication of delayed Part II orders in 2022 set off an investigation. The fraud is learnt to have taken place between December 2019 and September 2022.

An internal investigation by 20 Mountain Artillery Brigade Camp revealed that the havildar published 75 incorrect orders pertaining to temporary duty, 43 orders pertaining to children’s education allowance, 51 pertaining to hostel subsidy allowance and 49 pertaining to house rent allowance.