Army havaldar dies in ceasefire violation in J&K’s Rajouri district

Havaldar Mathiazhagan P of Tamil Nadu’s VSreerangai Kadu village in Salem district died in the ceasefire violation Havaldar Mathiazhagan P of Tamil Nadu’s VSreerangai Kadu village in Salem district died in the ceasefire violation

An army havaldar died on Thursday in an unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district.

Identifying the deceased as Havaldar Mathiazhagan P of Tamil Nadu’s VSreerangai Kadu village in Salem district, Defence PRO Devender Anand said he was critically injured in firing by Pakistani troops and was evacuated to Army hospital, but later succumbed to his injuries.

Pointing out that Indian Army retaliated “strongly’’ to the firing, the PRO said Hav Mathiazhagan P was a brave, highly motivated and a sincere soldier. “The nation will always remain indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty,” he added.

Mathiazhagan is survived by his wife M. Tamilarasi.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd