Six militants killed as Army foils infiltration attempt in J&K

Army personnel take positions during an encounter with the militants in Keran Sector of Kupwara district. (PTI Photo) Army personnel take positions during an encounter with the militants in Keran Sector of Kupwara district. (PTI Photo)

Six militants were killed as the Army foiled an infiltration attempt in Keran sector of Kupwara district on Sunday.

“An infiltration bid was eliminated in Keran sector of Kupwara district,” Defence spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia said. “Six terrorists who were attempting to infiltrate were killed.”

Over the last month, the Kupwara frontier has seen increased attempts by militants to infiltrate into the Valley. Sunday’s infiltration bid is the fourth such attempt by militants in a fortnight to sneak into the Valley through the Kupwara frontier.

On Sunday morning, the Army spotted a group of militants trying to sneak into the Indian side of the LoC. The Army challenged the militants, who opened fire, and six were killed in retaliatory fire. The Army is yet to ascertain the identity of the slain militants who are believed to be Pakistan nationals.

The latest infiltration bid has come four days after three militants were killed when they tried to sneak in through Machil sector of Kupwara on June 6.

On June 7, infiltrating militants opened indiscriminate fire at the Army in Keran sector of Kupwara. A soldier was killed and another left injured while the militants managed to escape.

On May 26, a group of militants trying to infiltrate into Kashmir Valley through the Tangdhar sector was spotted by the Army, resulting in an exchange of fire. Five militants were killed in the encounter. The militants were buried but their identity could not be ascertained. However, a few days later, two families from south Kashmir claimed that their sons were killed in the gunfight along the LoC.

