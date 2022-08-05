Army focusing on developing encryption resistant methods against quantum computer attacks

The Indian Army is focusing on developing encryption resistant methods against quantum computer attacks to ensure secrecy and security of its information, sources in the defence establishment said on Friday.

Traditional cryptographic systems can be completely or partially cracked with the help of quantum computers in a matter of minutes, they noted.

Such a military capability can be a massive weapon to threaten sensitive systems of any country, thereby threatening national sovereignty in multiple ways, they added.

Therefore, there is an urgent requirement of replacing traditional cryptography with quantum resistant cryptographic methods, they said.

The Indian Army is focusing on leveraging quantum computing for improving information secrecy, they said.

It is also actively collaborating with the industry and academia to develop quantum computing applications for communications and cryptography, they added.