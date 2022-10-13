scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 13, 2022

Army dog Zoom, who fought J&K militants despite injuries, succumbs

Zoom, the assault dog, had received two bullet wounds after he located and attacked militants during an encounter in in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

The dog Zoom was undergoing treatment at the Army's Vet Hospital in Srinagar. (Twitter/@ChinarcorpsIA)

Army’s assault dog Zoom, who had received two gunshot wounds during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district, succumbed while undergoing treatment on Thursday.

Zoom passed away around 12 pm at the Advance Field Veterinary Hospital, Army officials were quoted by news agency ANI. “He was responding well till around 11.45 am when he suddenly started gasping and collapsed,” they said.

Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Tangpawa area of Anantnag district on Sunday night after receiving inputs about the presence of militants. Zoom was sent on Monday morning inside the house where the militants were suspected to be holed up.

After locating and attacking the militants, he received two bullet wounds, critically injuring him. Despite being wounded, the Army said, the canine kept attacking the militants, helping in efforts to neutralise them.

In the encounter, two Lashkar-e-Taiba militants were killed, while two soldiers were injured.

First published on: 13-10-2022 at 03:07:31 pm
