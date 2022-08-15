Army Dog gets gallantry award

August 15, 2022 2:49:30 am
A two-year-old Army dog named Axel who was killed in the line of duty in Jammu and Kashmir on July 30 while taking part in a search operation with a Rashtriya Rifles Battalion has been posthumously awarded the gallantry award Mention-in-Despatches.
In recent years this would be the highest gallantry award that an Army Dog has received for services rendered in Counter Insurgency operations. Appreciation awards such as Chief of Army Staff Commendation Card and Vice Chief of Army Staff Commendation Card, which lie below gallantry awards like Mention-in-Despatch, have been commonly awarded to Army dogs for their excellence in duty in counter insurgency operations.
The dog handlers, regular Army soldiers, are eligible for the gallantry medals and have been awarded Shaurya Chakra and Sena Medal for gallantry while taking part in operations with their dogs. Mention-in-Despatches is also a gallantry award which is given in war time actions and in counter insurgency operations for services rendered beyond the call of duty.
