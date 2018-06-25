Army detains minor from PoK

Sources said that the army after preliminary questioning handed him over to police. (Representational Image) Sources said that the army after preliminary questioning handed him over to police. (Representational Image)

A minor boy from Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) was apprehended by the army after he inadvertently crossed over to this side of the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Degwar area in Poonch district.

The boy has been identified as Abdullah of Degwar area in PoK. Sources said that the army after preliminary questioning handed him over to police. The latter said that he appears to have crossed over to Indian side by mistake and he will be sent back after completion of legal formalities.

This is the second incident of inadvertent border crossing by Pakistani nationals in Jammu region during the past 10 days. Earlier two Pakistani nationals had crossed into Samba district on this side of the international border from Pakistan side by mistake on June 15. After preliminary questioning, they were handed over to Pakistani Rangers by BSF.

