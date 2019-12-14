Army deployed to silence people in N-E, not democratic, says Sena

The editorial further said the Centre got the Bill passed in the Rajya Sabha despite not having the majority in it. “It is a sign how the majority figure can be managed in our parliamentary democracy when you are in power.” The editorial further said the Centre got the Bill passed in the Rajya Sabha despite not having the majority in it. “It is a sign how the majority figure can be managed in our parliamentary democracy when you are in power.”

ATTACKING THE BJP for questioning Shiv Sena’s change in stand over the new citizenship law, the party on Friday said that the BJP, which had “conveniently forgotten about closed door truth”, had no business asking such questions.

The editorial in party mouthpiece Saamana said that the Sena took the stand in the national interest. “But we were questioned over changing our stand in a night for supporting the (Citizenship Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha and then opposing it the next day in Rajya Sabha. We want to ask them (BJP) how ‘closed door truth’ is forgotten and how promise is not kept,” said the editorial.

“The people who have conveniently forgotten about closed door truth should not ask us about what happened in one night,” it added. The party was referring to BJP president Amit Shah’s meeting at Thackeray residence Matoshree where he reportedly promised to share the chief minister’s post with the Sena post Assembly polls.

The party said that Army had been deployed to silence people protesting against the new law in Northeast. “It cannot be called the rule of law or a democratic state,” it added.

The Sena said the people (BJP leaders), who are happy about the passage of Bill in both houses, have created “instability and unrest” in Northeast. “The entire country will have to face the consequences… it is a political game and votebank politics,” it alleged.

The party also claimed “what BJP wanted to achieve has been resolved” as it wanted to polarise voters to win the upcoming Bengal polls. It further questioned BJP over its silence on the rehabilitation of Kashmiri pandits.

