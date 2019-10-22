Watch: Army defuses three mortar shells along LoC in Poonch

The Army has defused three live mortar shells fired by Pakistan troops along Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, officials said on Tuesday.

With the safe defusal of the mortar shells by Army engineers, a tragedy has been averted in Karmara village of Poonch district, they said.

#WATCH Indian Army yesterday destroyed 3 mortar shells of Pakistan Army that were found after the recent ceasefire violation in Karmara village of Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir pic.twitter.com/OpWTrBNpg6 — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2019

Pakistan has been resorting to heavy mortar shelling along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir for the past over one month.

