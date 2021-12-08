Jammu & Kashmir: Since Article 370 scrapped, monthly Army deaths fall, civilian fatalities rise

DATA provided by the MHA in Parliament last week, and that available with the J&K Police, shows that, on an average, the UT has seen 3.2 casualties a month since August 5, 2019, in terror attacks compared to 2.8 casualties a month in nearly five years before that. The comparative figures for Army personnel killed in that period in J&K are 1.7 per month and 2.8 per month.

Between May 2014 and August 5, 2019, when J&K’s special status was scrapped – a period of 63 months – 177 civilians died in attacks in the erstwhile state. In the 27 months after that, till November, 87 civilians were killed. Of them, more than 40 were killed this year alone.

While J&K reported 255 terror incidents in 2019, there were 244 in 2020. The figure has crossed 200 already this year.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha on December 1, while asserting that terror casualties in J&K were falling, Union Minister of State Home Nityanand Rai provided data showing 843 attacks, killing 86 civilians, between May 2014 and August 5, 2019, and 79 civilian deaths in 496 attacks since then till November.

There have been a string of attacks on civilians in the Valley in the past few months, including on minorities and migrant workers, leading to a tightening of the security network. J&K Police claims to have killed more than 20 suspected terrorists since the attacks began, and all but one of those involved in the civilian killings.

An MHA official said: “Some good intelligence has been generated by both the Intelligence Bureau and J&K Police, leading to the successful encounters. We have also been able to prevent attacks and assassinations.”

“The entire thing is being handled from across the border. In fact there is no single commander handling operations in the Valley…” a security establishment officer said.