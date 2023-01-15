‘Salute all brave soldiers, their families’: President Murmu, PM Modi, and others extend wishes on Army Day

As India celebrates its 75th Army Day today, leaders across political lines have extended greetings to the country’s soldiers via their social media platforms.

President Droupadi Murmu led the nation in extending wishes, saying: “On Army Day, let us recall countless stories of Indian Army soldiers’ sacrifices! They have always pushed the frontiers of valour and courage, and also acted as saviours in times of calamities. I salute all brave soldiers of the Indian Army and their families on this occasion.”

President Droupadi Murmu’s message to the Indian Army. (Twitter @adgpi) President Droupadi Murmu’s message to the Indian Army. (Twitter @adgpi)

Every year, January 15 is observed as the Army Day to commemorate the occasion when General (later Field Marshal) K M Cariappa took over command of the Indian Army from General Sir Francis Roy Bucher, the last British Commander-in-Chief in 1949, thus becoming the first Indian Commander-in-Chief, post Independence.

Express Research | Why class based regiments have survived test of time in Indian Army

Sharing a couple of pictures that highlight their hard work, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Sunday: “On Army Day, I convey my best wishes to all army personnel, veterans and their families. Every Indian is proud of our Army and will always be grateful to our soldiers. They have always kept our nation safe and are widely admired for their service during times of crisis.”

On Army Day, I convey my best wishes to all army personnel, veterans and their families. Every Indian is proud of our Army and will always be grateful to our soldiers. They have always kept our nation safe and are widely admired for their service during times of crisis. pic.twitter.com/EJvbkb9bmD — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 15, 2023

Extending his wishes to both Army personnel and their families, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted: “The nation salutes their indomitable courage, valour, sacrifices and service. We are proud of the Indian Army’s efforts to keep India safe and secure.”

Greetings to all Indian Army personnel and their families on #ArmyDay. The nation salutes their indomitable courage, valour, sacrifices and service. We are proud of the Indian Army’s efforts to keep India safe and secure. pic.twitter.com/I7tqRyULma — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 15, 2023

Pointing out that the Indian Army was synonymous with valour and courage, Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted: “On #ArmyDay, I extend my greetings to soldiers, veterans and their families. India is proud of our Army for their resolve to keep the nation safe. We salute our Bravehearts and bow down to their supreme sacrifices.”

Stating that the country was forever indebted to their unflinching courage, utmost dedication and selfless sacrifice, Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said: “Salutations to our brave soldiers, veterans, ex-servicemen and gratitude to their families, on the occasion of Indian Army Day.”

Salutations to our brave soldiers, veterans, ex-servicemen and gratitude to their families, on the occasion of Indian Army Day. We are forever indebted to your unflinching courage, utmost dedication and selfless sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/5aqhiR83M3 — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) January 15, 2023

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, meanwhile, shared a video showing the various drills Army personnel undergo and said: “Their unparalleled service keeps our nation protected. Their supreme sacrifices fill our hearts with gratitude. We are forever grateful to them.”

Their unparalleled service keeps our nation protected. Their supreme sacrifices fill our hearts with gratitude. We are forever grateful to them. Extending best wishes to all the army personnel on the occasion of Indian Army Day #ArmyDay pic.twitter.com/E1WSG7tUq5 — Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) January 15, 2023

Saluting the Army personnel for their “valor and dedication”, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar tweeted: “We are all indebted to them and their families for their sacrifices in service of the nation.”

Meanwhile, the Indian Army’s Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI), Sunday tweeted out the message sent by Army chief General Manoj Pande, greeting the personnel on the occasion. He conveyed felicitations and warm wishes to all Army personnel and their family members.

Army chief General Manoj Pande’s message. (Twitter @adgpi) Army chief General Manoj Pande’s message. (Twitter @adgpi)

Asserting that all Indian soldiers are filled with bravery, patriotism and sacrifice, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said: “Happy Army Day to all jawans, ex-servicemen and their families for their sacrifice, penance and dedication.”

Advertisement

Emmanuel Lenain, the Ambassador of France to India, also extended his greetings to the Indian Army and tweeted Sunday: “Cooperation between French and Indian Armies will play an important role in this special year 2023 marked by the 25th anniversary of the Indo-French strategic partnership (sic).”

“I Salute every fearless Indian soldier and his family, who dedicate their lives to protect our Nation! Jai Hind,” Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis tweeted.

Karnataka | Army chief Gen Manoj Pande attends the #ArmyDay2023 event in Bengaluru at Govindaswamy parade ground here. pic.twitter.com/O8JTzKOdKh — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2023

The Army Day, celebrated on January 15 every year, is for the first time being conducted in Bengaluru this year. This is also the first time when Army Day is being held outside the National Capital. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is the chief guest. The Army Day parade is currently underway at Govindaswamy parade ground, Madras Engineering Group (MEG) & Centre, in Bengaluru.

The parade commenced with a wreath-laying ceremony at the MEG War Memorial by General Manoj Pande to pay homage to the fallen soldiers. The Chief of the Army Staff will then review the parade at the MEG & Centre, Bengaluru Parade Ground, and award gallantry awards for individual acts of bravery and sacrifice.