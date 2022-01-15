Army Day: PM Modi pays tribute to Army; chiefs of tri-services lay wreath at war memorial

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to the Indian Army, its soldiers, veterans, and their families, on the occasion of Army Day.

Army Day is celebrated annually on January 15 as a commemoration to Field Marshal Kodandera M Cariappa, who took over from General Sir Francis Butcher to become the Indian Army’s first Commander-in-Chief.

The Prime Minister lauded the forces for their “bravery and professionalism”, adding that “words cannot do justice to the invaluable contribution of the Indian Army towards national safety”.

“Indian Army personnel serve in hostile terrains and are at the forefront of helping fellow citizens during humanitarian crisis, including natural disasters. India is proud of the stellar contribution of the Army in Peacekeeping Missions overseas as well,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane conveyed his wishes to all Indian Army soldiers, lauding their “supreme sacrifice and unparalleled commitment at the Line of Control”.

“Despite the twin challenges of the pandemic and developments along the northern border, the Indian Army has steadfastly safeguarded the territorial integrity of the national while maintaining peace and security within,” Gen Naravane said in an official letter.

To mark the occasion, the chiefs of the tri-services, General Naravane (Army), Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari (Air Force), and Admiral R Hari Kumar (Navy), paid tributes at the National War Memorial in New Delhi.

Calling the forces “courageous and professional”, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh extended his wishes to Indian Army personnel and their families. “The nation is proud of the Indian Army,” he said.