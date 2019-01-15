Army Day 2019 LIVE Updates: PM Modi, President pay tribute to heroes from armed forces

The nation is celebrating the 71st Army Day today to remember the valiance and exemplary achievements of army personnel who risk their lives for the nation. The day will be celebrated formally with an annual parade at the Cariappa Parade Ground in New Delhi at 10:15 am. The parade will be reviewed by Army chief General Bipin Rawat, where he will present gallantry, Unit credentials, Sena Medals and other awards to his personnel.

Army Day is celebrated on January 15 every year to mark the day when (then) Lieutenant General KM Cariappa took over from General Sir Francis Butcher as Commander-in-Chief of India on January 1949. Popularly known as “Kipper”, KM Cariappa was the first Indian commander-in-chief of the Indian Army. He is one of only two Indian Army officers to hold the five-star rank of field marshal.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in paying tributes to the Army, expressing their gratitude to the dedication of the armed forces.