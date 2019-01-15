Army Day 2019 LIVE Updates: PM Modi, President pay tribute to heroes from armed forces
Army Day 2019: Army Day is celebrated on January 15 every year to mark the day when (then) Lieutenant General KM Cariappa took over from General Sir Francis Butcher as Commander-in-Chief of India on January 15, 1949.
The nation is celebrating the 71st Army Day today to remember the valiance and exemplary achievements of army personnel who risk their lives for the nation. The day will be celebrated formally with an annual parade at the Cariappa Parade Ground in New Delhi at 10:15 am. The parade will be reviewed by Army chief General Bipin Rawat, where he will present gallantry, Unit credentials, Sena Medals and other awards to his personnel.
Army Day is celebrated on January 15 every year to mark the day when (then) Lieutenant General KM Cariappa took over from General Sir Francis Butcher as Commander-in-Chief of India on January 1949. Popularly known as “Kipper”, KM Cariappa was the first Indian commander-in-chief of the Indian Army. He is one of only two Indian Army officers to hold the five-star rank of field marshal.
President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in paying tributes to the Army, expressing their gratitude to the dedication of the armed forces.
Army day will be celebrated with an annual parade at the Cariappa Parade Ground 10:15 am onwards. Follow LIVE updates from the event.
Pm Modi congratulates the armed forces on Army Day
PM Narendra Modi Tuesday wished the armed forces and their families on Army Day. Taking to Twitter, the PM said the nation is proud of the dedication and determination of the armed forces.
सेना दिवस के अवसर पर हमारे जवानों, पूर्व सैनिकों और उनके परिवारों को बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं। हम सभी देशवासियों को अपने सैनिकों के दृढ़ संकल्प एवं समर्पण पर गर्व है। मैं उनके अदम्य साहस एवं वीरता को प्रणाम करता हूं।
Army Day 2019: Army Day is celebrated on January 15 every year to mark the day when (then) Lieutenant General KM Cariappa took over General Sir Francis Butcher as Commander-in-Chief of India in January 1949.
Popularly known as “Kipper”, K.M Cariappa was the first Indian commander-in-chief of the Indian Army. He is one of only two Indian Army officers to hold the five-star rank of field marshal. With a military career spanning three decades, his unrelenting patriotism and secular beliefs blazed a trail in the Indian Army.
By the time India gained independence, Cariappa had seen action in Iraq, Syria, Iran, and Burma and became the first Indian Officer to be given command of a unit in 1942. He also led the Indian forces on the Western Front during the Indo-Pak War of 1947 and successfully recaptured Zojila, Drass, and Kargil and established a linkup with Leh.
Once, after chasing the raiders beyond Uri, Cariappa was stopped by a group of people at Baramulla and told that they had suffered a lot due to the absence of food supplies, including salt. It was a puzzling question for the general, as no stocks were available with the army. But he fulfilled his assurance the next day when he visited the old town and distributed flour, rice, and salt to the neediest families.
