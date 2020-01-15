Army Day 2020 LIVE updates: Indian Army a valued institution of India, says chief Naravane

Army Day 2020: An annual parade at the Cariappa Parade Ground in New Delhi will mark the celebrations. Army Day 2020: An annual parade at the Cariappa Parade Ground in New Delhi will mark the celebrations.

Army Day 2020: The nation is celebrating the 72nd Army Day today in honour of the soldiers who serve the country selflessly and risk their lives to safeguard the borders. An annual parade at the Cariappa Parade Ground in New Delhi will mark the celebrations.

In a first for any woman officer, Captain Tania Shergill, an officer with Army’s Corps of Signals, will lead an all men contingent at the Army Day Parade today, news agency IANS reported.

Addressing the armed forces on the eve of Army Day, Chief Gen M M Naravane said the Indian Army is a “valued institution” of India and that it is not merely a combat outfit or an instrument of national power but has carved out a “special niche” in the nation’s mind space. He also asked soldiers deployed along borders with China, Pakistan and those fighting the “proxy war” in Kashmir to remain vigilant round-the-clock, and assured that their operational and logistical needs will be met at any cost.

This is General Naravane’s first Army Day celebrations as the chief. Former Army Chief Bipin Rawat has been appointed as India’s first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS)