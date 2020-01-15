Follow Us:
Wednesday, January 15, 2020
Army Day 2020 LIVE updates: Indian Army a valued institution of India, says chief Naravane

Army Day is celebrated on January 15 every year to mark the day when (then) Lieutenant General KM Cariappa took over from General Sir Francis Butcher as Commander-in-Chief of India on January 1949.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 15, 2020 8:28:35 am
Army Day 2020: An annual parade at the Cariappa Parade Ground in New Delhi will mark the celebrations.

Army Day 2020: The nation is celebrating the 72nd Army Day today in honour of the soldiers who serve the country selflessly and risk their lives to safeguard the borders. An annual parade at the Cariappa Parade Ground in New Delhi will mark the celebrations.

In a first for any woman officer, Captain Tania Shergill, an officer with Army’s Corps of Signals, will lead an all men contingent at the Army Day Parade today, news agency IANS reported.

Addressing the armed forces on the eve of Army Day, Chief Gen M M Naravane said the Indian Army is a “valued institution” of India and that it is not merely a combat outfit or an instrument of national power but has carved out a “special niche” in the nation’s mind space. He also asked soldiers deployed along borders with China, Pakistan and those fighting the “proxy war” in Kashmir to remain vigilant round-the-clock, and assured that their operational and logistical needs will be met at any cost.

This is General Naravane’s first Army Day celebrations as the chief. Former Army Chief Bipin Rawat has been appointed as India’s first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS)

Follow LIVE updates on Army Day 2020 celebrations

Highlights

    Lieutenant General KM Cariappa

    Army Day 2020: Army Day is celebrated on January 15 every year to mark the day when (then) Lieutenant General KM Cariappa took over General Sir Francis Butcher as Commander-in-Chief of India in January 1949.

    Popularly known as “Kipper”, K.M Cariappa was the first Indian commander-in-chief of the Indian Army. He is one of only two Indian Army officers to hold the five-star rank of field marshal. With a military career spanning three decades, his unrelenting patriotism and secular beliefs blazed a trail in the Indian Army.

    By the time India gained independence, Cariappa had seen action in Iraq, Syria, Iran, and Burma and became the first Indian Officer to be given command of a unit in 1942. He also led the Indian forces on the Western Front during the Indo-Pak War of 1947 and successfully recaptured Zojila, Drass, and Kargil and established a linkup with Leh.

    Once, after chasing the raiders beyond Uri, Cariappa was stopped by a group of people at Baramulla and told that they had suffered a lot due to the absence of food supplies, including salt. It was a puzzling question for the general, as no stocks were available with the army. But he fulfilled his assurance the next day when he visited the old town and distributed flour, rice, and salt to the neediest families.

