Monday, Mar 06, 2023
Army court recommends life imprisonment for captain over Amshipora fake encounter

The sentence will be finalised only after confirmation from higher Army authorities.

Captain Bhoopendra Singh was court-martialled after a court of inquiry and a subsequent summary of evidence found that troops under his command had exceeded their powers under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act. (file)
An Army court has recommended life imprisonment for a captain involved in the staged killings of three men at Amshipora in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district in 2020, Army sources said Monday.

The sentence, however, will be finalised only after higher Army authorities confirm it, they added.

Also Read |Explained: Story of the 2020 Amshipora fake encounter, in which Army has started court martial proceedings against Captain

“The Indian Army stands firm on its principle of conducting ethical operations and has zero tolerance towards human rights violations and cases of misdemeanour,” an official said.

Captain Bhoopendra Singh was court-martialled after a court of inquiry and a subsequent summary of evidence found that troops under his command had exceeded their powers under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act.

On July 18, 2020, the three men from Jammu’s Rajouri district were killed and branded terrorists by troops under the officer’s command in Shopian district. Imtiyaz Ahmed, Abrar Ahmed and Mohammed Ibrar were shot down in what many termed as cold-blooded murders.

The Jammu and Kashmir police set up a special investigation team, which filed a chargesheet against three people including Captain Bhoopendra Singh for staging the encounter.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti welcomed the recommendation for awarding a life sentence to the captain, calling it a welcome step towards creating accountability in such cases.

“Hope an impartial probe is also ordered in Lawapora & Hyderpora encounters to prevent repetition of such ghastly incidents,” she tweeted.

As per official data, the government received 116 complaints about human rights violations allegedly committed by the Army and the Indian Air Force between 2017 and July 2022, of which 108 were against the Army.

In 2020, the Army established a human rights cell at its headquarters to handle cases of human rights violations.

First published on: 06-03-2023 at 15:34 IST
