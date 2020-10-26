Army conference begins today; security situation, Ladakh on table

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address the Army leadership on October 27. (Representational)

The top leaders of the Army will review the stand-off with China in Eastern Ladakh and the country’s overall security situation, among other issues, during a four-day biannual conference that starts Monday.

The second leg of the Army Commanders’ Conference—which will see the participation of top officers such as the Army Chief, the Vice Chief, commanders, and principal staff officers—will be held in New Delhi till October 29.

Sources in the Army said the first day of the conference will focus on matters relating to management of human resources. The sources said there will be a brief review of the security situation of the country, especially the standoff in eastern Ladakh with China, which started early May.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address the Army leadership on October 27. Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh and Chief of the Air Force, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, will address the conference before Singh.

Among the other slated discussions is an update by the Commander-in-Chief of the Andaman and Nicobar Command—the only tri-service theatre command.

There will also be brief updates on various issues by principal staff officers.

The last day of the conference will see the Director General of Border Roads speaking about the infrastructure development projects being undertaken by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and allied formations.

Automation initiatives at various levels of the Army will also be discussed.

