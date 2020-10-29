Army Commanders’ conference: Rajnath Singh lauds preparedness, pays tribute to Galwan troops

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks at the Army Commanders’ Conference in New Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI)

Lauding the Army for its high standard of operational preparedness, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday expressed confidence that while the soldiers are standing firm on the ground at the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the talks for peaceful resolution of the ongoing India-China standoff will continue.

Addressing the Army Commanders’ Conference, Singh also paid tribute to the 20 soldiers killed in hand-to-hand combat with Chinese troops on June 15 in Galwan Valley, in which an undeclared number of Chinese troops had also died.

The Army said in a statement that Singh, “commenting on the current situation along the Northern borders… expressed confidence that while troops are standing firm, the ongoing talks for peaceful resolution of crisis will continue”.

He complimented the forces “for the high standard of operational preparedness and capabilities which he experienced firsthand during his visits to forward areas” and “paid tributes to the bravehearts of Galwan, Kashmir and the North East for making the ultimate sacrifice in the defence of the motherland”, the statement said.

“It is our national responsibility to ensure availability of best weapons, equipment and clothing to our troops braving extreme weather and hostile forces to defend our territorial integrity,” the statement quoted him as saying.

The Defence Minister lauded the efforts of the Border Roads Organisation “working under difficult conditions to connect far-flung areas”.

Regarding the Western border facing Pakistan, Singh lauded the Army’s “response to cross border terrorism and ceasefire violations” and commended the “excellent synergy between” the central forces, the police and the Army “in tackling the menace of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir”, the statement said.

