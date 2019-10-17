Army Commanders’ Conference: Pension plan for war veterans not absorbed in forces discussed

A proposal to provide pension to Army veterans, who joined duty under Emergency Commission and Short Service Commission, and actively participated in the wars in 1965 and 1971 but could not be absorbed in service later, was discussed on the third day of the biannual Army Commanders’ Conference Wednesday.

Advertising

The Army leadership was also apprised about the Officers Automated Structured Information System (OASIS) — a project for digitisation of service records of all Army officers. The project, hosted on Army’s intranet, was rolled out on June 4 but uploading of records started only on September 29, Army sources said.

The proposal to provide a pension amount of nearly Rs 30,000 per month, at par with what the Union Home Ministry gives to freedom fighters, has been in the works since March when the Army wrote to Defence Ministry. The ministry responded in May, asking for more details for justification and entitlement. The proposal was discussed by the Army leadership on Wednesday and a reply will be sent to the Defence Ministry soon, sources said.

There are 2,000 such potential beneficiaries, who have already been provided medical benefits under the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme.

Advertising

Data available with the Pune office of the Controller of Defence Accounts (Officers), information about payslips, allowances etc will also be integrated with the OASIS, making it easier for an officer to check information.

Since it is hosted on Army’s intranet, officers posted in areas such as Tawang or Siachen with no internet availability will also be able to access it. The Army’s manpower planning office will be responsible for OASIS.

Officers can log in to the OASIS and “see their personal records such as leave, encashment among others”, and “occurrences in the life of an officer”, sources said. “If the officer finds something wrong in the records”, there is a query box through which a rectification can be sought.