Army chief visits Akhnoor sector, says troops ready for any challenge

A day after his visit to Rajouri sector, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat met troops in Akhnoor sector on Saturday and said that they were fully prepared to meet all security challenges.

Advertising

Expressing satisfaction over the operational preparedness of the troops, the Chief of Army Staff was briefed and updated by Lieutenant General Paramjit Singh, General Officer Commanding of the White Knight Corps, and the field commanders on ground in Akhnoor sector. The COAS reviewed the preparations to respond to ceasefire violations, counter infiltration grid and preparations to deal with provocations along the Line of Control and International Border, said Defence Ministry spokesperson Lt Colonel Devender Anand.

The COAS was also briefed on infusion of technology with operational techniques and integration of force multipliers, which has increased capabilities manifold, Anand said, adding that the Army chief awarded Commendation Cards to five soldiers for gallantry in the face of the enemy.

He was also appreciative of the cooperation between Jammu and Kashmir Police, civil administration, Border Security Force and the Army, Anand said.

General Rawat appreciated the motivation and high morale of the White Knight Corps and civilians residing along the LoC and International Border for their support to the troops and maintaining vigil in their respective areas.