V K Singh LAC remark counters India position, China says trespass clear

A DAY after Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Gen V K Singh (retd) said that India has transgressed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) more often than the Chinese side based on perceptions, contradicting India’s official position, Beijing Monday claimed that the former Army Chief’s remark was an “unwitting confession” of “frequent acts of trespass”.

Responding to a question, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said: “This is an unwitting confession by the Indian side. For a long time, the Indian side has conducted frequent acts of trespass in the border area in an attempt to encroach on China’s territory and constantly created disputes and frictions, which is the root cause of the tensions at the China-India border.”

Wang said: “We urge the Indian side to follow through on the consensus, agreements and treaties it reached with China, and uphold peace and stability in the border region with concrete actions.”

In Madurai on Sunday, while responding to questions from the local media, Singh had said that China had transgressed many times based on its perception of the LAC. “…none of you come to know how many times we have transgressed as per our perception. We don’t announce it. Chinese media does not cover it… Let me assure you, if China has transgressed 10 times, we must have done it at least 50 times, as per our perception,” Singh said.

Singh’s comments are in variance with India’s official position. In June last year, after the Galwan Valley incident when 20 soldiers and an unspecified number of Chinese troops were killed, the Ministry of External Affairs’ official spokesperson Anurag Srivastava had said that “the Indian side has never undertaken any actions across the LAC”.

“Indian troops are fully familiar with the alignment of the LAC in all sectors of the India-China border areas and abide scrupulously by it. They have been patrolling all along the LAC, including in the Galwan Valley, for a long time. All infrastructure built by the Indian side has always been on its own side of the LAC. The Indian side has never undertaken any actions across the LAC and has never attempted to unilaterally change the status quo,” the spokesperson had said on June 25.

On Sunday, Singh claimed that in previous instances, Chinese troops would set up camps on the Indian side and only go back partially after negotiations. “But, the present government has ensured that this does not happen,” he said. “China is under pressure, since we are sitting at places (along the border), where it does not like… The Chinese do understand that if something goes wrong, India is in a position to hit back,” he said.

Referring to Singh’s comments, Hu Xijin, editor in chief of China’s Global Times, tweeted: “…V K Singh, an Indian Union Minister of State, also former Army General, accidentally told truth of China-India border situation. It’s India that breaks border status quo, China has to respond to it.”

Singh, who was Army chief from 2010 to 2012, was not available for a comment. There was no official response from the Ministry of External Affairs to Singh’s comments.