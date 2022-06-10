Army Chief on 3-day visit to forward areas in Himachal, Uttarakhand

ARMY CHIEF General Manoj Pande reviewed the operational preparedness along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on Friday. This is his maiden visit to the central sector of the India-China border.

The Army said in a statement that Pande is on a three-day visit to the forward areas on the LAC in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. “This is the maiden visit of the Army Chief to this sector,” since he took over in May.

During his visits to the posts, Pande was briefed by the local commanders about the prevailing situation along the borders, and he held a “first-hand assessment of the operational preparedness in forward areas”.

The Army Chief will witness the “high altitude operational capabilities of deployed formations, including mountaineering skills and long range patrolling” and will review the “ongoing infrastructure and development work and the Army-Citizen connect in the forward areas,” said the statement.

The Army said that Pande “emphasised the need for vigil and alertness along the borders” and expressed satisfaction “on the rapid improvement of defensive posture and operational readiness of formation”. He also appreciated the absorption of “modern technology in undertaking persistent surveillance.”

Around August last year, around 100 Chinese troops had transgressed the LAC to enter the Indian territory in the Barahoti sector in Uttarakhand. The Chinese troops had damaged a bridge on the Indian side.

The Central Sector of the 3488-km long India-China border is considered among the most peaceful of the three sectors—Western, Central and Eastern—as it has the least number of areas of differing perception of the LAC. However, Barahoti has seen transgressions at times in the past too.

India and China continue to be involved in an over two-year long military standoff in eastern Ladakh, which remains unresolved. Since the standoff began, both India and China have fastened the pace of infrastructure development close to the border areas. India has also enhanced its intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) capability along the entire border with China in the last two years.