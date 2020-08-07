Army Chief MM Naravane reviews readiness at LAC

Army chief General MM Naravane. (File) Army chief General MM Naravane. (File)

Amidst the ongoing standoff with China in eastern Ladakh, and as the Army is on alert throughout the Line of Actual Control in all sectors, Army chief General MM Naravane is on a visit to the Eastern Command.

The Army chief took a detailed review of the prevailing situation in the Eastern Theatre at Tezpur, the headquarters of the 4 Corps. Eastern Army Commander Lt General Anil Chauhan briefed Gen Navarane on the various operational and administrative aspects of the command. The Army chief then interacted with the all the Corps Commanders of Eastern Command to review the prevailing security situation and operational preparedness in the Eastern Theatre.

Naravane is set to visit the Central Command Headquarters in Lucknow on Friday.

