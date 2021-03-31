Army Chief MM Naravane: Haven’t lost an inch of land during China standoff

INDIA HAS not lost even “an inch of land” to China during the standoff in eastern Ladakh that began in May 2020, Army Chief General M M Naravane said on Tuesday.

“We have not lost out on any territory, we are where we were before this whole thing started… Not an inch of land has been lost,” General Naravane was quoted by ANI news agency as saying in an interview.

The Army Chief said after the ninth round of talks between Corps Commanders on January 24, “we agreed for phased disengagement from friction areas” and “10th February onwards disengagement started and went as per plan, from north and south banks of Pangong Tso and Kailash Range”. He said “people have gone back to their nearest permanent locations”.

“Thereby the face-to-face deployment which was there and because of which there could have been chances of miscalculation has now receded. Now there is relative peace and tranquility in the LAC,” he said.

Senior military commanders met for the tenth round of talks on February 20 to discuss disengagement from other friction points and eventual de-escalation, but there has not been any progress.

On the situation with Pakistan, in the wake of the recent joint statement by Directors General of Military Operation and Indian and Pakistani armies to adhere to the ceasefire agreement, Naravane said, “Terror camps and infrastructure still exist on other side of LoC.”

“For terrorism to come down, the camps have to get dismantled,” he said, adding that it is “only when snow melts will we come to know how serious Pakistan is about dismantling terror infrastructure for putting people across”.