Army Chief in eastern Ladakh to review op preparedness

With the standoff with China about to complete 17 months, Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane reached eastern Ladakh on Friday for a two-day visit to review operational preparedness in the region.

Upon his arrival, the Army chief visited the Rezang La War Memorial, which is close to Rezang La and Rechin La, two of the points from where Indian and Chinese forces had disengaged in February.

The two forces, with their troops and tanks, had been stationed just a few hundred meters apart in this area till February. Since then, the two sides have disengaged from Gogra Post as well, but Hot Springs continues to be a friction area.

According to an Army statement, General Naravane will review operational preparedness in the region. Further, the statement said he will “also interact with troops deployed in the harshest terrain & weather conditions”.